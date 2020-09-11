Air France removes San Diego limited-time service in Dec 2020

By Jim Liu

Air France in recent schedule update removed operational schedule for its planned Paris CDG – San Diego limited-time service in December 2020. Previously the Skyteam member scheduled 2 round-trip flights on board Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Previously planned schedule as follows.

AF302 CDG1310 – 1555SAN 77W 03DEC20 / 08DEC20
AF303 SAN1805 – 1400+1CDG 77W 03DEC20 / 08DEC20