Vietnam Airlines resumes Tokyo service from mid-Sep 2020

Vietnam Airlines yesterday (10SEP20) filed revision to its planned International operation, which now includes service for Tokyo. Due to travel restrictions, the airline is only accepting passenger reservations for outbound flights from Vietnam.



Hanoi – Tokyo Narita 787-9 departs Hanoi on following dates in Sep: 18, 23, 25, 30

Ho Chi Minh City – Tokyo 787-9 departs Ho Chi Minh City on following dates in Sep: 25, 30