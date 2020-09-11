Aeroflot resumes additional International routes in mid-Sep 2020

Aeroflot Russian Airlines this weekend is resuming additional International routes, after Rosaviatsiya announced airlines can once again operate scheduled service between Moscow and selected pointes in the UAE, Egypt and Maldives. Planned operation as follows.
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Cairo eff 12SEP20 3 weekly A320
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai eff 11SEP20 2 weekly A330-300
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Male eff 13SEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER
