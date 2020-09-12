Virgin Atlantic outlines Pakistan operations from Dec 2020

Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 12SEP20’s schedule update filed planned operational schedule for service to Pakistan. Operational schedule appeared in the GDS around 0200GMT, reservation to open soon.



Subject to Government Approval, planned schedule on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft as follows.



London Heathrow – Islamabad eff 12DEC20 3 weekly 787-9

VS378 LHR1230 – 0100+1ISB 789 136

VS379 ISB0330 – 0700LHR 789 247



London Heathrow – Lahore eff 13DEC20 4 weekly 787-9

VS364 LHR2150 – 1020+1LHE 789 x136

VS365 LHE1325 – 1700LHR 789 x247



Manchester – Islamabad eff 10DEC20 4 weekly 787-9

VS362 MAN1235 – 0100+1ISB 789 x136

VS363 ISB0330 – 0700MAN 789 x247