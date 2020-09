Wizz Air S21 New routes summary as of 13SEP20

Wizz Air (W6) in recent weeks gradually filed changes to its planned new routes, reflecting various border restrictions and market conditions. As of 13SEP20, following routes to be launched in summer 2021 season, including this previously scheduled to commence during summer 2020.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Belgrade – Barcelona eff 30MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 18JUL20)

Belgrade – Brussels South Charleroi eff 28MAR21 2 weekly A321 (Previous plan: eff 16JUL20)

Belgrade – Cologne eff 29MAR21 3 weekly (Previous plan: eff 17JUL20)

Belgrade – Friedrichshafen eff 30MAR21 3 weekly (Previous plan: eff 16JUL20)

Belgrade – Hamburg eff 29MAR21 3 weekly (Previous plan: eff 17JUL20)

Belgrade – Lisbon eff 30MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 18JUL20)

Belgrade – Milan Malpensa eff 28MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 18JUL20)

Belgrade – Sandefjord eff 28MAR21 2 weekly(Previous plan: eff 18JUL20)

Belgrade – Turku eff 29MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 17JUL20)

Budapest – Mahon eff 30MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 18JUL20)

Budapest – Mykonos eff 30MAR21 2 weekly

Budapest – Santander eff 15JUN21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 02JUN20)

Budapest – Thira eff 28MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 15JUL20)

Chisinau – Nice eff 28MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 15JUL20)

Dortmund – Marrakech eff 28MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 02AUG20)

Gdansk – Bari eff 28MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 01JUN20)

Kharkiv – Budapest eff 30MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 01JUN20)

Kharkiv – Tallinn eff 30MAR21 3 weekly (Previous plan: eff 02JUL20)

Kharkiv – Venice Treviso eff 30MAR21 2 weekly

Krakow – Haugesund eff 28MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 01JUL20)

Krakow – Tromso eff 29MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 03JUL20)

Kyiv Zhulyany – Bologna eff 29MAR21 3 weekly

Kyiv Zhulyany – Catania eff 29MAR21 2 weekly

Kyiv Zhulyany – Milan Malpensa eff 28MAR21 4 weekly

Kyiv Zhulyany – Rome Fiumcino eff 28MAR21 5 weekly

Larnaca – Bergen eff 28MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 09AUG20)

Larnaca – Eindhoven eff 30MAR21 3 weekly

Larnaca – Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden eff 29MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 04JUL20)

Larnaca – Yerevan eff 29MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 03JUL20)

Lviv – Billund eff 28MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 01JUL20)

Lviv – Budapest eff 28MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 03JUN20)

Lviv – Catania eff 30MAR21 2 weekly

Lviv – Hamburg eff 29MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 03JUL20)

Lviv – Verona eff 29MAR21 2 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Mahon eff 28MAR21 1 daily (Previous plan: eff 03JUL20)

Odessa – Bologna eff 30MAR21 2 weekly

Odessa – Milan Malpensa eff 29MAR21 2 weekly

Odessa – Rome eff 29MAR21 2 weekly

Odessa – Venice Treviso eff 29MAR21 2 weekly

St. Petersburg – Catania eff 30MAR21 2 weekly

Salzburg – Belgrade eff 29MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 02JUL20)

Salzburg – Bucharest eff 28MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 02JUL20)

Salzburg – Larnaca eff 28MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 12JUL20)

Salzburg – Skopje eff 29MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 03JUL20)

Salzburg – Tuzla eff 28MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 02JUL20)

Salzburg – Varna eff 30MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 25JUL20)

Tirana – Catania eff 30MAR21 3 weekly

Tirana – Irakleion eff 30MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 18AUG20. Original plan: 17JUL20)

Tirana – Rhodes eff 28MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 16JUL20)

Tirana – Venice Treviso eff 29MAR21 3 weekly (Previous plan: eff 15JUL20)

Varna – Athens eff 29MAR21 3 weekly (Previous plan: eff 24JUL20)

Varna – Barcelona eff 30MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 25JUL20)

Vienna – Castellon eff 29MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 01JUL20)

Vienna – Constanta eff 28MAR21 2 weekly A321 (Previous plan: eff 03JUL20)

Vienna – Mahon eff 29MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 17JUL20)

Vienna – Yerevan eff 28MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 03JUL20)

Warsaw – Turku eff 30MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 04JUN20)

Zaporizhzhia – Budapest eff 29MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 23JUN20)

Zaporizhzhia – Milan Malpensa eff 30MAR21 2 weekly

Zaporizhzhia – Vienna eff 28MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 02JUL20)

Zaporizhzhia – Vilnius eff 30MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 24JUN20)