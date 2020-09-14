EVA Air W20 Long-Haul aircraft changes as of 11SEP20

EVA Air in last week’s schedule update filed operational aircraft changes on selected long-haul routes, for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Planned operation between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21 as follows.



Due to current situation, currently listed weekly frequencies and routing will see further modifications in the next few weeks.



Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok – Amsterdam 787-10 replaces 777-300ER, 3 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Paris CDG 787-10 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Taipei Taoyuan – Seattle BR026/025 777-300ER replaces 787-9 (All flights operated by 777-300ER)