Luxair moves Manchester service resumption to late-March 2021

Luxair in recent update delayed planned service resumption on Luxembourg – Manchester route. Originally scheduled to resume on 29JUN20 and later pushed back to 02SEP20, revised date for this service is now scheduled on 29MAR21.



Dash8-Q400 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly. Manchester was last served by the airline until October 2007.



LG4541 LUX1340 – 1430MAN DH4 135

LG4542 MAN1510 – 1800LUX DH4 135

