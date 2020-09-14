Luxair moves Manchester service resumption to late-March 2021

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Luxair in recent update delayed planned service resumption on Luxembourg – Manchester route. Originally scheduled to resume on 29JUN20 and later pushed back to 02SEP20, revised date for this service is now scheduled on 29MAR21.

Dash8-Q400 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly. Manchester was last served by the airline until October 2007.

LG4541 LUX1340 – 1430MAN DH4 135
LG4542 MAN1510 – 1800LUX DH4 135


Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

The World Routes Economic Impact Study highlights the long-term effects hosts have benefited from on their economy, tourism activity and city's airports.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.