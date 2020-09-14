Delta adds New York – San Salvador service from Dec 2020

By Jim Liu

Delta Air Lines in winter season plans to launch new service to El Salvador, as the airline opens booking for New York JFK – San Salvador route. From 19DEC20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route once a day.

DL1985 JFK1800 – 2230SAL 738 D
DL1984 SAL2345 – 0530+1JFK 738 D