Delta Air Lines in winter season plans to launch new service to El Salvador, as the airline opens booking for New York JFK – San Salvador route. From 19DEC20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route once a day.
DL1985 JFK1800 – 2230SAL 738 D
DL1984 SAL2345 – 0530+1JFK 738 D
Delta adds New York – San Salvador service from Dec 2020
