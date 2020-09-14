TUI Airways adds 787-9 London – St. Lucia service in W20

TUI Airways in winter 2020/21 season plans operational aircraft changes for London Gatwick – St. Lucia route. From 04NOV20, the airline’s service on Tuesdays will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, instead of -8.



TOM024 LGW1115 – 1550UVF 789 2

TOM025 UVF1750 – 0600+1LGW 789 2



The 2nd weekly flight, will operate every 2 weeks from 14NOV20, with Boeing 787-8 (identical to winter 2019/20 season).