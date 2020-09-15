Hainan Airlines Sep/Oct 2020 Toronto service changes as of 14SEP20

Hainan Airlines starting this week is adjusting operational routing on Beijing Capital – Toronto route. From 15SEP20 to 24OCT20, 1 of 2 weekly flights will operate nonstop in both directions, while 2nd weekly flight will continue to operate as Beijing Capital – Toronto – Xi’An – Beijing Capital. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates these flights.



HU7975 PEK1425 – 1515YYZ 789 26

HU7976 YYZ1720 – 1900+1PEK 789 3

HU7976 YYZ1720 – 2135+1XIY0335+2 – 0550+2PEK 789 7