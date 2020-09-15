Air China last month resumed service to South Africa, operating with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. From 19AUG20 to 30SEP20, the Star Alliance carrier operates once weekly Beijing Capital – Shenzhen – Johannesburg route. Schedule on/after 01OCT20 remains pending, as schedule listing displays 3 weekly flights.
CA867 PEK0615 – 0945SZX1150 – 1820JNB 773 3
CA868 JNB2020 – 1550+1SZX1750+1 – 2045+1PEK 773 3
Air China resumes Johannesburg service from late-August 2020
Posted
Air China last month resumed service to South Africa, operating with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. From 19AUG20 to 30SEP20, the Star Alliance carrier operates once weekly Beijing Capital – Shenzhen – Johannesburg route. Schedule on/after 01OCT20 remains pending, as schedule listing displays 3 weekly flights.