Jetstar resumes domestic New Zealand service in mid-Sep 2020

Jetstar Airways from Thursday 17SEP20 will resume domestic service in New Zealand, according to its latest statement. The following is planned operation for the week of 20SEP20, based on OAG schedules as of 13SEP20.



Auckland – Christchurch 13 weekly

Auckland – Dunedin 5 weekly

Auckland – Queenstown 16 weekly

Auckland – Wellington 9 weekly

Christchurch – Wellington 5 weekly

Queenstown – Wellington 5 weekly