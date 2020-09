Finnair October 2020 European operations as of 13SEP20

Finnair last week announced revised European network for October 2020, between 01OCT20 and 24OCT20. Latest adjustment sees extended service reduction, based on comparison of OAG schedules 13SEP20 vs 23AUG20. For Helsinki departure, the airline operates 35 routes with 240 weekly flights, instead of 55 routes with 709 weekly flights.



Helsinki – Amsterdam Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly

Helsinki – Barcelona service cancelled

Helsinki – Bergen service cancelled

Helsinki – Berlin Tegel Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Helsinki – Brussels Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly

Helsinki – Budapest Reduce from 9 to 2 weekly

Helsinki – Chania service cancelled

Helsinki – Copenhagen Reduce from 28 to 6-7 weekly

Helsinki – Dublin Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

Helsinki – Dusseldorf Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly

Helsinki – Edinburgh Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly

Helsinki – Frankfurt Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Helsinki – Fuerteventura service cancelled

Helsinki – Funchal service cancelled

Helsinki – Gazipasa Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Helsinki – Geneva Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

Helsinki – Gothenburg Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly

Helsinki – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas service cancelled

Helsinki – Hamburg Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly

Helsinki – Irakleion service cancelled

Helsinki – Ivalo – Kittila – Helsinki Increase from 6 to 9 weekly

Helsinki – Kuopio Reduce from 28 to 7 weekly

Helsinki – Kuusamo Increase from 7 to 9 weekly

Helsinki – Lanzarote service cancelled

Helsinki – Lisbon service cancelled

Helsinki – London Heathrow Reduce from 27 to 14-15 weekly

Helsinki – Madrid service cancelled

Helsinki – Malaga Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

Helsinki – Manchester Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

Helsinki – Mariehamn Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Helsinki – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 13 to 2 weekly

Helsinki – Moscow Sheremetyevo service cancelled

Helsinki – Munich Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly

Helsinki – Oslo Reduce from 28 to 7 weekly

Helsinki – Oulu 33 weekly

Helsinki – Paris CDG Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly

Helsinki – Prague Reduce from 10 to 2 weekly

Helsinki – Reykjavik Keflavik service cancelled

Helsinki – Rhodes service cancelled

Helsinki – Riga Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly

Helsinki – Rome Reduce from 10 to 2 weekly

Helsinki – Rovaniemi 28 weekly

Helsinki – St. Petersburg service cancelled

Helsinki – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 33 to 18 weekly

Helsinki – Stockholm Bromma service cancelled

Helsinki – Stuttgart service cancelled

Helsinki – Tallinn Reduce from 42 to 22 weekly

Helsinki – Tampere service cancelled

Helsinki – Tenerife South service cancelled

Helsinki – Turku service cancelled

Helsinki – Vaasa Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly

Helsinki – Vienna Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly

Helsinki – Vilnius service cancelled

Helsinki – Warsaw Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly

Helsinki – Zurich Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly

Turku – Mariehamn service cancelled