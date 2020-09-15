KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has further revised planned operation on Amsterdam – Taipei Taoyuan – Manila route, reflected in latest schedule update. From 08DEC20, the Skyteam member will operate this route 5 times weekly, instead of planned daily.
Boeing 777-300ER aircraft operates this route.
KL807 AMS2050 – 1550+1TPE1710+1 – 1930+1MNL 77W x13
KL808 MNL2045 – 2305TPE0030+1 – 0650+1AMS 77W x24
KLM NW20 Taipei / Manila operation changes as of 14SEP20
