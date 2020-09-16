British Airways yesterday (15SEP20) announced further service expansion to Pakistan, as the airline begins London Heathrow – Lahore reservations. Effective from 12OCT20, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner will operate this route 4 times weekly. Schedule listed below is effective from 25OCT20.
BA259 LHR1755 – 0645+1LHE 788 x246
BA258 LHE09005 – 1310LHR 788 x357
British Airways adds Lahore service from mid-Oct 2020
Posted
British Airways yesterday (15SEP20) announced further service expansion to Pakistan, as the airline begins London Heathrow – Lahore reservations. Effective from 12OCT20, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner will operate this route 4 times weekly. Schedule listed below is effective from 25OCT20.