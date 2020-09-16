Cebu Pacific this week further revised planned International operation, for the month of September 2020. Based on latest update as of 14SEP20, planned operation as follows.
Manila – Dubai 2 weekly
Manila – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly (Outbound only)
Manila – Singapore 2 weekly
Cebu Pacific Sep 2020 International network as of 14SEP20
