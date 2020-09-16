Cebu Pacific Sep 2020 International network as of 14SEP20

By Jim Liu

Cebu Pacific this week further revised planned International operation, for the month of September 2020. Based on latest update as of 14SEP20, planned operation as follows.

Manila – Dubai 2 weekly
Manila – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly (Outbound only)
Manila – Singapore 2 weekly