KLM Nov 2020 Hong Kong routing adjustment

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in the last few days filed changes to Hong Kong service, in the first half of winter 2020/21 season. From 25OCT20 to 06DEC20 (Amsterdam departure), the Skyteam member continues to operate Amsterdam – Bangkok – Hong Kong routing, with a mix of Boeing 777-200ER and 787-9 Dreamliner.
KL847 AMS2200 – 1450+1BKK1555+1 – 1930+1HKG 772 57
KL847 AMS2200 – 1450+1BKK1555+1 – 1930+1HKG 789 x57
KL848 HKG2120 – 2310BKK0015+1 – 0635+1AMS 789 x16
KL848 HKG2120 – 2310BKK0015+1 – 0635+1AMS 772 16
The nonstop Amsterdam – Hong Kong service is expected to resume as early as 07DEC20, as of 15SEP20.
