Oman Air closes Munich service in W20

Oman Air in recent schedule update removed Muscat – Munich schedule for winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. The airline plans to resume service on 28MAR21, as reservation is available from this date, as of 15SEP20.



Additional changes remain likely. Previously filed schedule for Northern winter season as follows.



WY123 MCT1445 – 1850MUC 333 D

WY124 MUC2145 – 0705+1MCT 333 D