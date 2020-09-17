EVA Air 4Q20 Los Angeles / San Francisco operations as of 16SEP20

EVA Air this week filed changes for service to the US West Coast in the 4th quarter of 2020. From 25OCT20 to December, the airline schedules following flights for Los Angeles and San Francisco.



Taipei Taoyuan – Los Angeles 25OCT20 – 31DEC20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly (Previously only 7 weekly open for reservation until 30NOV20)

BR012 TPE1920 – 1450LAX 77W x357

BR011 LAX2305 – 0540+2TPE 77W x246



Taipei Taoyuan – San Francisco 25OCT20 – 14DEC20 Reduce from 21 to 3 weekly

BR018 TPE1950 – 1450SFO 77W 357

BR017 SFO0005 – 0555+1TPE 77W 146