Wingo Sep/Oct 2020 operations as of 16SEP20

Wingo earlier this month resumed scheduled operation, initially operating one domestic route from 03SEP20. Planned operation for September 2020 features:



Bogota – Cartagena 4 weekly (6 weekly from 01OCT20)



Planned service resumption, based on the airline’s web booking system as follows. Additional changes remain possible.



Domestic:

Barranquilla – San Andres Island eff 25OCT20 2 weekly

Bogota – Cali eff 25OCT20 4 weekly (5 weekly from 02NOV20, 6 weekly from 16NOV20)

Bogota – San Andres Island eff 02OCT20 3 weekly (2 weekly from 25OCT20)

Cali – Cartagena eff 02OCT20 2 weekly

Cali – San Andres Island eff 02OCT20 3 weekly (2 weekly from 25OCT20)

Cartagena – San Andres Island eff 25OCT20 2 weekly



International:

Bogota – Aruba eff 03DEC20 2 weekly

Bogota – Cancun eff 04OCT20 2 weekly

Bogota – Caracas eff 13OCT20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 03NOV20)

Bogota – Curacao eff 01NOV20 2 weekly

Bogota – Guayaquil eff 02OCT20 2 weekly

Bogota – Havana eff 01OCT20 3 weekly (2 weekly from 26OCT20)

Bogota – Panama City Balboa eff 12OCT20 3 weekly

Bogota – Punta Cana eff 01OCT20 3 weekly (2 weekly from 27OCT20)

Bogota – Quito eff 02OCT20 2 weekly

Bogota – San Jose (Costa Rica) eff 02OCT20 2 weekly

Bogota – Santo Domingo eff 02OCT20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 04NOV20)

Cali – Panama City Balboa eff 12OCT20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 07NOV20)

Cartagena – Panama City Balboa eff 15OCT20 2 weekly

Medellin – Panama City Balboa eff 25OCT20 3 weekly