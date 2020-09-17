Vietjet Air today(17SEP20) announced International service resumption, initially operating 1 weekly flight to Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Planned operation from late-September 2020 as follows.
Ho Chi Minh City – Seoul Incheon eff 30SEP20 1 weekly
Ho Chi Minh City – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01OCT20 1 weekly
Ho Chi Minh City – Tokyo Narita eff 29SEP20 1 weekly
Vietjet Air resumes International service from late-Sep 2020
