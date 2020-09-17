Mauritania Airlines Sep 2020 operations as of 16SEP20

Mauritania Airlines last week resumed scheduled operation, initially operating 3 routes to 7 destinations. Planned operation for the month of September 2020 as follows.
Nouakchott – Bamako – Cotonou – Pointe Noire – Brazzaville eff 11SEP20 2 weekly
Nouakchott – Dakar – Bamako – Cotonou – Libreville eff 17SEP20 2 weekly
Nouakchott – Dakar – Conakry eff 11SEP20 2 weekly
