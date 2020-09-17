Mauritania Airlines Sep 2020 operations as of 16SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Mauritania Airlines last week resumed scheduled operation, initially operating 3 routes to 7 destinations. Planned operation for  the month of September 2020 as follows.

Nouakchott – Bamako – Cotonou – Pointe Noire – Brazzaville eff 11SEP20 2 weekly
Nouakchott – Dakar – Bamako – Cotonou – Libreville eff 17SEP20 2 weekly
Nouakchott – Dakar – Conakry eff 11SEP20 2 weekly

Share this article

Routes Reconnected Sponsorship Brochure

Our brand new hybrid event will provide you with bespoke opportunities to showcase your organisation's innovative recovery strategy.

Download Brochure

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.