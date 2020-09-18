El Al Israel Airlines has announced scheduled service resumption in October 2020, as the airline schedules 4 routes between 01OCT20 and 24OCT20. Planned operation as follows.
Tel Aviv – Athens eff 01OCT20 9 weekly 737-900
Tel Aviv – London Heathrow 787-9 operates on following dates in October: 12, 15, 18, 20, 22
Tel Aviv – New York JFK eff 12OCT20 6 weekly 787-9
Tel Aviv – Paris CDG eff 12OCT20 5 weekly 787-9
El Al plans October 2020 scheduled service resumption
Posted
El Al Israel Airlines has announced scheduled service resumption in October 2020, as the airline schedules 4 routes between 01OCT20 and 24OCT20. Planned operation as follows.