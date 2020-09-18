Ukraine International resumes 5 routes in Oct 2020

Ukraine International Airlines this week announced it will resume 5 routes in October 2020, mainly operated by Embraer E190/195 aircraft. Planned service resumption as of 17SEP20 as follows. Note additional changes remain possible, pending on further development on travel restrictions.



Kyiv Borispil – Baku eff 04OCT20 2 weekly E195

Kyiv Borispil – Brussels eff 02OCT20 3 weekly E190

Kyiv Borispil – Dusseldorf eff 02OCT20 3 weekly E190

Kyiv Borispil – London Gatwick eff 02OCT20 3 weekly E195

Kyiv Borispil – Prague eff 02OCT20 3 weekly E190