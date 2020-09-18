Korean Air Cargo adds Columbus Rickenbacker service in Sep 2020

Korean Air Cargo last week launched new destination in the US, operating Seoul Incheon – Columbus Rickenbacker nonstop flight. From 10SEP20 to 30SEP20, Boeing 777-300ER aircraft operates this route 6 times weekly.
KE9035 ICN1200 – 1200LCK 77N 3
KE9037 ICN2100 – 21000LCK 77N 5
KE9037 ICN2200 – 2200LCK 77N x135
KE9038 LCK0100 – 0500+1ICN 77N 6
KE9038 LCK0200 – 0600+1ICN 77N x246
KE9036 LCK1600 – 2000+1ICN 77N 3
