KLM NW20 Intercontinental operations update as of 17SEP20

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines this week completed majority of schedule changes, gradually reflected in the system since earlier this month. Latest update up to 17SEP20 includes frequency reduction on additional routes, as well as aircraft changes.



Further changes remain highly possible, due to various travel restrictions.



Amsterdam – Abu Dhabi – Muscat A330-200 replaces -300, 3 weekly

Amsterdam – Accra 25OCT20 – 06DEC20 777-200ER replaces -300ER, 1 daily (Previous plan: 1 weekly -300ER and 6 weekly -200ER)

Amsterdam – Atlanta Reduce from 14 to 9 weekly (10 weekly from 09DEC20)

KL621/622 2 weekly 787-9 (3 weekly from 09DEC20; Previously listed as daily 777-200ER/787-9)

KL623/624 25OCT20 – 07DEC20 787-9 replaces -10, 1 daily (Previously reported changes)



Amsterdam – Bangalore 777-200ER replaces 787-9/-10, 3 weekly

Amsterdam – Bangkok – Hong Kong 25OCT20 – 06DEC20 1 daily 787-9/777-200ER

Amsterdam – Bangkok – Jakarta 25OCT20 – 06DEC20 3 weekly 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur 26OCT20 – 05DEC20 3 weekly 777-200ER (1 daily 777-200ER/-300ER from 07DEC20, -300ER only from 01FEB21)

Amsterdam – Bangkok – Manila 25OCT20 – 05DEC20 4 weekly 777-200ER/-300ER

Amsterdam – Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan 25OCT20 – 06DEC20 4 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-9 (777-200ER from 29NOV20. Schedule pending)

Amsterdam – Bogota – Cartagena – Amsterdam Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly, 787-9 replaces 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Bonaire – Aruba – Amsterdam 1 daily A330-300 as KL771/773/779, replacing opposite direction routing KL765/767/769

Amsterdam – Boston Service cancelled in NW20

Amsterdam – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 25OCT20 – 06DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-9 operating

Amsterdam – Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Santiago de Chile eff 07DEC20 Buenos Aires – Santiago de Chile sector resumes, overall service reduced from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-9 operating

Amsterdam – Calgary Nonstop terminator service reduces from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating (Overall service for Calgary reduced to 5 weekly)

Amsterdam – Calgary – Edmonton – Amsterdam Routing consolidation, 2 weekly 787-9 (Reduced from 4 weekly for Edmonton)

KL679 AMS1250 – 1350YYC1540 – 1645YEG1745 – 1010+1AMS 789 46



Amsterdam – Cape Town Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 06DEC20 4 weekly 777-200ER

eff 07DEC20 6 weekly 777-200ER/-300ER



Amsterdam – Chengdu 3 weekly 787-9 (schedule pending)

Amsterdam – Chicago O’Hare 25OCT20 – 06DEC20 787-10 replaces -9, 5 weekly

Amsterdam – Curacao Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly. Planned KL735/736 with 777-300ER instead of 787-10 remains unchanged

Amsterdam – Delhi Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, 787-9/-10 operating (787-10 only from 03JAN21)

Amsterdam – Dubai 1 daily 787-10, replacing 777-200ER/-300ER/787-9

Amsterdam – Fortaleza Service cancelled in NW20

Amsterdam – Havana Service cancelled in NW20

Amsterdam – Hong Kong eff 07DEC20 Nonstop service resumes, 1 daily 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Houston 1 daily 787-9

Amsterdam – Johannesburg 1 daily 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Kigali – Entebbe – Amsterdam Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330-300 operating

Amsterdam – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Amsterdam 1 daily 787-10

Amsterdam – Kuwait City – Bahrain – Amsterdam Reduce from 6 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 08DEC20), A330-200 operating

Amsterdam – Las Vegas Service cancelled in NW20

Amsterdam – Lima eff 08DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Amsterdam – Lagos Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-200/-300 operating, replacing A330-200/777-200ER

Amsterdam – Los Angeles 1 daily 777-300ER/787-10 (Previously listed as 777-200ER/-300ER/787-9

Amsterdam – Mexico City 1 daily 787-9 (Previously filed 747-400COMBI until 28NOV20 on 4 of 7 weekly removed)

Amsterdam – Miami Service cancelled in NW20

Amsterdam – Minneapolis/St. Paul Service cancelled in NW20

Amsterdam – Mumbai Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (5 weekly from 08DEC20), 787-9/-10 operating instead of -10 only

Amsterdam – Nairobi Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-10 operating

Amsterdam – New York JFK 2 daily 787-9/-10/777-200ER. Previously filed 747-400COMBI flights until 03JAN21 removed

Amsterdam – Osaka Kansai 25OCT20 – 13DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (5 weekly scheduled for entire winter season), 777-200ER/787-9 operating

Amsterdam – Panama City Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, 3 of 6 weekly operated by 787-10, instead of 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Paramaribo Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-10 replaces 747-400

Amsterdam – Quito – Guayaquil – Amsterdam Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (5 weekly from 08DEC20), 777-200ER operating

Amsterdam – Rio de Janeiro Galeao Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-200ER/787-9 operating (787-9 only from 04JAN21)

Amsterdam – Riyadh – Dammam – Amsterdam A330-300 replaces -200, 4 weekly

Amsterdam – St. Maarten 2 weekly A330-200 (operational day changes, aircraft overnight in SXM)

Amsterdam – San Francisco Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 replaces -10

Amsterdam – San Jose (Costa Rica) – Liberia – Amsterdam 4 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Santiago de Chile 25OCT20 – 06DEC20 2 weekly 787-9, replacing 1-stop via Buenos Aires

Amsterdam – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon Nonstop terminator service reduces from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-200ER operating

Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon – Hangzhou 2 weekly 777-300ER maintained, replacing nonstop Amsterdam – Hangzhou service

Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 777-300ER maintained

Amsterdam – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating (schedule pending)

Amsterdam – Singapore 25OCT20 – 06DEC20 1 daily nonstop terminator service, 777-300ER operating

Amsterdam – Singapore – Denpasar eff 07DEC20 4 weekly 777-300ER (Denpasar service resumes, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly)

Amsterdam – Singapore – Jakarta eff 08DEC20 3 weekly 777-300ER (Jakarta overall service reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, replacing 1-stop via Kuala Lumpur)

Amsterdam – Taipei Taoyuan – Manila eff 08DEC20 Routing resumes, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Amsterdam – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, 777-200ER operating (787-9/777-200ER from 03JAN21)

Amsterdam – Toronto 9 weekly 777-200ER/-300ER/787-9. Previously filed 747-400COMBI flights until 31DEC20 and 747-400PAX removed

Amsterdam – Vancouver A330-300 replaces -200, 4 weekly

Amsterdam – Washington Dulles Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 replaces A330-300

Amsterdam – Xiamen Service cancelled in NW20