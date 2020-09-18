British Airways extends London Gatwick short-haul suspension to late-March 2021

British Airways in this week’s schedule update extended short-haul service suspension at London Gatwick. Previously scheduled to resume from 08/09NOV20, the oneWorld carrier has suspended all short-haul flights until 27MAR21.
Due to latest extended suspension, following destinations will be operating to/from London Heathrow. Operational frequency listed below is solely based on the week of 10JAN21, as of 13SEP20, as frequency varies pending on seasonal demand. On existing destinations already served from London Heathrow, there are no latest revision to operational frequencies.
Algiers 4 weekly
Alicante 3 weekly
Amsterdam 23 weekly
Bilbao 7 weekly
Bordeaux 5 weekly
Dubrovnik 1 weekly
Faro 7 weekly
Funchal 5 weekly
Geneva 25 weekly
Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 2 weekly
Grenoble 2 weekly
Innsbruck 5 weekly
Jersey 34 weekly
Lanzarote 5 weekly
Malaga 10 weekly
Malta 2 weekly
Marrakech 6 weekly
Naples 5 weekly
Palma Mallorca 3 weekly
Paphos 2 weekly (No service 23NOV20 – 13FEB21)
Porto 5 weekly
Salzburg 11 weekly
Seville 5 weekly
Tenerife South 10 weekly
Tirana 7 weekly
Turin 14 weekly
Venice 14 weekly
Verona 6 weekly
Following destinations will not be transferred to London Heathrow, as service is cancelled: Cologne, Genoa.
Following flights and/or frequencies to/from London Gatwick will not be transferred to London Heathrow: Edinburgh, Glasgow, Nice, Rome.
