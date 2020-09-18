British Airways extends London Gatwick short-haul suspension to late-March 2021

British Airways in this week’s schedule update extended short-haul service suspension at London Gatwick. Previously scheduled to resume from 08/09NOV20, the oneWorld carrier has suspended all short-haul flights until 27MAR21.



Due to latest extended suspension, following destinations will be operating to/from London Heathrow. Operational frequency listed below is solely based on the week of 10JAN21, as of 13SEP20, as frequency varies pending on seasonal demand. On existing destinations already served from London Heathrow, there are no latest revision to operational frequencies.



Algiers 4 weekly

Alicante 3 weekly

Amsterdam 23 weekly

Bilbao 7 weekly

Bordeaux 5 weekly

Dubrovnik 1 weekly

Faro 7 weekly

Funchal 5 weekly

Geneva 25 weekly

Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 2 weekly

Grenoble 2 weekly

Innsbruck 5 weekly

Jersey 34 weekly

Lanzarote 5 weekly

Malaga 10 weekly

Malta 2 weekly

Marrakech 6 weekly

Naples 5 weekly

Palma Mallorca 3 weekly

Paphos 2 weekly (No service 23NOV20 – 13FEB21)

Porto 5 weekly

Salzburg 11 weekly

Seville 5 weekly

Tenerife South 10 weekly

Tirana 7 weekly

Turin 14 weekly

Venice 14 weekly

Verona 6 weekly



Following destinations will not be transferred to London Heathrow, as service is cancelled: Cologne, Genoa.

Following flights and/or frequencies to/from London Gatwick will not be transferred to London Heathrow: Edinburgh, Glasgow, Nice, Rome.