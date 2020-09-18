Alitalia NW20 Long-Haul inventory changes as of 17SEP20

Alitalia has filed latest adjustment to its long-haul operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season, as majority of service is closed for reservation until late-February 2021. As of 17SEP20, latest adjustment includes the following.



Additional change remain highly possible.



Milan Malpensa – New York JFK Reservation closed until 28FEB21, 1 daily A330

Milan Malpensa – Tokyo Narita Reservation closed for entire NW20, 4 weekly A330

Rome – Boston Reservation closed until 10JAN21, 5 weekly A330 (No flights scheduled 11JAN21 – 28FEB21)

Rome – Buenos Aires Ezeiza Reservation closed until 17DEC20,1 daily A330

Rome – Delhi Reservation closed until 28FEB21, 1 daily A330 (Previously closed until 30NOV20)

Rome – Johannesburg Reservation closed for entire NW20, 4 weekly A330

Rome – Los Angeles Reservation closed until 10JAN21, 3 weekly 777-200ER (No flights scheduled 11JAN21 – 02MAR21)

Rome – Male Service resumes on 01DEC20, 4 weekly A330

Rome – Mauritius Reservation closed for entire NW20, 3 weekly A330

Rome – Mexico City Reservation closed for entire NW20, 3 weekly 777-200ER (No flights scheduled 11JAN21 – 08MAR21)

Rome – Miami Reservation closed until 17DEC20, 1 daily A330

Rome – New York JFK 2 daily A330/777-200ER

Rome – Rio de Janeiro Galeao Reservation closed for entire NW20, 1 daily A330

Rome – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Reservation closed until 14DEC20. From 15DEC20, 2 of 13 weekly available for reservation (3 weekly from 04MAR21)

Rome – Tokyo Haneda Reservation closed until 28FEB21, 1 daily 777-200ER

Rome – Washington Dulles Reservation closed for entire NW20, 3 weekly A330 (No flights scheduled 10JAN21 – 07MAR21)