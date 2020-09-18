Yakutia this weekend plans to add new domestic route, operating Moscow Vnukovo – Makhachkala service, with Boeing 737-700 aircraft. From 20SEP20, this route will be served twice weekly.
R3761 VKO0740 – 1010MCX 73W 5
R3761 VKO1720 – 1950MCX 73W 7
R3762 MCX1110 – 1345VKO 73W 5
R3762 MCX2050 – 2325VKO 73W 7
Yakutia adds Moscow – Makhachkala service from late-Sep 2020
