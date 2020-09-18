EVA Air 25OCT20 - 31DEC20 operations as of 0500GMT 18SEP20

EVA Air as of Friday 18SEP20 filed planned operation for the first half of Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 31DEC20 (selected Asia service updated until mid-December 2020). Planned operation as of 0500GMT 18SEP20 as follows.



Certain routes has been omitted from the list below as schedule change remains incomplete at time this post goes to press. Due to various travel restrictions, selected South East Asia service is only available for reservation on inbound flights to Taipei.



Taipei Taoyuan – Amsterdam 787-10 operates following dates from TPE: 28NOV20, 26DEC20

Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok 3 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 17DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Taipei Taoyuan – Beijing Capital 1 weekly A330-300

Taipei Taoyuan – Brisbane 787-10 operates every 14 days

Taipei Taoyuan – Cebu 1 weekly A330-300

Taipei Taoyuan – Chengdu 1 weekly 787-10

Taipei Taoyuan – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Fukuoka 25OCT20 – 16DEC20 1 weekly A330-300

Taipei Taoyuan – Hanoi 4 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Ho Chi Minh City 1 daily 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Hong Kong 4 weekly 787-10

Taipei Taoyuan – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – London Heathrow 777-300ER operates following dates from TPE: 11NOV20, 23NOV20, 09DEC20, 23DEC20

Taipei Taoyuan – Los Angeles 4 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Macau 3 weekly A321/330-200

Taipei Taoyuan – Manila 3 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 25OCT20 – 16DEC20 3 weekly 787/A330-300

Taipei Taoyuan – Paris CDG 1 weekly 787-9

Taipei Taoyuan – Phnom Penh 4 weekly A321/330-200

Taipei Taoyuan – San Francisco 3 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Seattle 3 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 25OCT20 – 20DEC20 2 weekly A330-300

Taipei Taoyuan – Shanghai Pu Dong 4 weekly 777-300ER/A330-300

Taipei Taoyuan – Singapore 2 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 11 weekly, 787-9/-10

Taipei Taoyuan – Toronto 3 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Vancouver 3 weekly 787-9

Taipei Taoyuan – Vienna 787-9 operates following dates from TPE: 25NOV20, 23DEC20