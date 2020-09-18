Air Vanuatu NW20 International service changes as of 18SEP20

Air Vanuatu in recently filed changes to its inventory, for Northern winter 2020/21 season. As of 18SEP20, planned International service adjustment as follows.
Reservation closed until 05NOV20:
Port Vila – Nadi
Reservation closed until 31DEC20:
Port Vila – Auckland
Port Vila – Brisbane
Port Vila – Melbourne
Port Vila – Noumea
Port Vila – Sydney
