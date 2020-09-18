Air Vanuatu NW20 International service changes as of 18SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Vanuatu in recently filed changes to its inventory, for Northern winter 2020/21 season. As of 18SEP20, planned International service adjustment as follows.

Reservation closed until 05NOV20:
Port Vila – Nadi

Reservation closed until 31DEC20:
Port Vila – Auckland
Port Vila – Brisbane
Port Vila – Melbourne
Port Vila – Noumea
Port Vila – Sydney

Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

The World Routes Economic Impact Study highlights the long-term effects hosts have benefited from on their economy, tourism activity and city's airports.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.