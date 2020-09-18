Drukair Royal Bhutan Airlines last week resumed domestic operation, based on the airline’s revised schedule released earlier this month. Planned domestic operation for the month of September 2020 as follows.
Paro – Bumthang eff 16SEP20 1 weekly
KB010 PBH0800 – 0835BUT AT4 3
KB011 BUT0855 – 0930PBH AT4 3
Paro – Yonphula eff 13SEP20 1 weekly
KB030 PBH0800 – 0845YON AT4 7
KB031 YON0905 – 0950PBH AT4 7
Service to Gelephu remains suspended.
Drukair Sep 2020 domestic operations as of 17SEP20
