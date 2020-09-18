Drukair Sep 2020 domestic operations as of 17SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Drukair Royal Bhutan Airlines last week resumed domestic operation, based on the airline’s revised schedule released earlier this month. Planned domestic operation for the month of September 2020 as follows.

Paro – Bumthang eff 16SEP20 1 weekly
KB010 PBH0800 – 0835BUT AT4 3
KB011 BUT0855 – 0930PBH AT4 3

Paro – Yonphula eff 13SEP20 1 weekly
KB030 PBH0800 – 0845YON AT4 7
KB031 YON0905 – 0950PBH AT4 7

Service to Gelephu remains suspended.

Share this article

Routes Reconnected Sponsorship Brochure

Our brand new hybrid event will provide you with bespoke opportunities to showcase your organisation's innovative recovery strategy.

Download Brochure

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.