Starlux Airlines during the month of October 2020 continues to operate reduced frequencies on flights to Macau and Malaysia. As of 18SEP20, planned operation for the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20 as follows.
Taipei Taoyuan – Macau 1 daily
Taipei Taoyuan – Penang 2 weekly
Starlux Airlines Oct 2020 operations as of 18SEP20
