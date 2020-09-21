Korean Air starting next week is adjusting operational aircraft for Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou route, as the Skyteam member schedules Airbus A380 service from 30SEP20 to 21OCT20, replacing 777-300 aircraft. This route is served once weekly on Wednesdays.
KE865 ICN0850 – 1130CAN 388 3
KE866 CAN1320 – 1755ICN 388 3
Korean Air Oct 2020 Guangzhou aircraft changes
