Central Mountain Air adds Vancouver – Castlegar service from Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Canadian carrier Central Mountain Air from October 2020 plans to add Vancouver – Castlegar service, announced by the airline last week. From 01OCT20, Beechcraft 1900 aircraft will operate this route on daily basis.

9M760 YVR1200 – 1315YCG BEH D
9M761 YCG1345 – 1500YVR BEH D

Routes Americas 2021

The route development forum for the Americas
Bogotá, Colombia  9 - 11 February 2021

Find out more

Share this article

Routes Reconnected Sponsorship Brochure

Our brand new hybrid event will provide you with bespoke opportunities to showcase your organisation's innovative recovery strategy.

Download Brochure

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.