Canadian carrier Central Mountain Air from October 2020 plans to add Vancouver – Castlegar service, announced by the airline last week. From 01OCT20, Beechcraft 1900 aircraft will operate this route on daily basis.
9M760 YVR1200 – 1315YCG BEH D
9M761 YCG1345 – 1500YVR BEH D
Central Mountain Air adds Vancouver – Castlegar service from Oct 2020
