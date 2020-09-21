Gulf Air increases London service from mid-Sep 2020

Gulf Air last week increased Bahrain – London Heathrow service, as overall weekly flights increases to 5, instead of 3. Planned service increase went into effect on 15SEP20.
GF007 BAH0200 – 0655LHR 789 136
GF003 BAH1025 – 1520LHR 789 2
GF2003 BAH1025 – 1520LHR 789 4
GF002 LHR1000 – 1815BAH 789 136
GF006 LHR2205 – 0620+1BAH 789 2
GF2006 LHR2205 – 0620+1BAH 789 4
