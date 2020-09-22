EGYPTAIR in winter 2020/21 season plans to resume Alexandria Borg el Arab – Dubai route, previously served until October 2015. From 30OCT20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.
MS903 HBE0050 – 0630DXB 73H 567
MS904 DXB0730 – 0930HBE 73H 567
EGYPTAIR resumes Alexandria Borg el Arab – Dubai service in late-Oct 2020
