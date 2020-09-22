Qatar Airways / American Airlines extends codeshare to Caribbean / Central America in 4Q20

Qatar Airways at the launch of winter 2020/21 season plans to expand American Airlines codeshare partnership, covering the latter’s service to The Caribbean region as well as Panama. Following codeshare routes will be gradually added from 25OCT20.
Qatar Airways operated by American Airlines
Chicago O’Hare – San Juan
Dallas/Ft. Worth – St. Thomas
Dallas/Ft. Worth – San Juan
Miami – Panama City
Miami – St. Croix
Miami – St. Thomas
Miami – San Juan
Philadelphia – St. Thomas
Philadelphia – San Juan
