Qatar Airways / American Airlines extends codeshare to Caribbean / Central America in 4Q20

Qatar Airways at the launch of winter 2020/21 season plans to expand American Airlines codeshare partnership, covering the latter’s service to The Caribbean region as well as Panama. Following codeshare routes will be gradually added from 25OCT20.



Qatar Airways operated by American Airlines

Chicago O’Hare – San Juan

Dallas/Ft. Worth – St. Thomas

Dallas/Ft. Worth – San Juan

Miami – Panama City

Miami – St. Croix

Miami – St. Thomas

Miami – San Juan

Philadelphia – St. Thomas

Philadelphia – San Juan