Anguilla Air Services from November 2020 plans to offer Anguilla – Antigua nonstop service, with Britt-Norman Islander aircraft. The airline plans to operate twice weekly flights, starting 04NOV20.
Q3269 AXA1430 – 1525ANU BNI 36
Q3268 ANU1630 – 1720AXA BNI 36
Anguilla Air Services adds Antigua route from Nov 2020
