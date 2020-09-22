Sriwijaya Air to resume Wuhan service in late-Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Sriwijaya Air from late-September 2020 plans to resume service to Wuhan, initially operating Jakarta – Wuhan route. In OAG schedules listing, the airline only displays one-way flight from Jakarta with Boeing 737-800, effective 30SEP20. This route is served once weekly.

SJ3124 CGK2350 – 0650+1WUH 738 3

