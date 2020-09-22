Emirates revises Dubai – Auckland aircraft operations in 1Q21

Emirates in the last 24-48 hours filed additional changes for New Zealand service, during Northern winter 2020/21 season. The airline’s planned Dubai – Auckland nonstop service resumption remains unchanged on 03JAN21 (Dubai departure), as of 21SEP20, however operational aircraft has changed from 777-300ER to 777-200LR.



This route is served 4 times weekly.



EK448 DXB1005 – 1105+1AKL 77L x356

EK449 AKL2115 – 0525+1DXB 77L x157