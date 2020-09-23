Transavia France resumes 2 European routes in W20

Transavia France in winter 2020/21 season plans to resume 2 European destinations, last served in early 2010s. Based on schedule listing as well as the airline’s website, Gran Canaria and Kittila will once again featured in the airline’s network, with following schedule.

Paris Orly – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas eff 31OCT20 1 weekly 737-800 (Last served until September 2010 as Paris Orly – Lanzarote – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Paris Orly)

TO3230 ORY0715 – 1025LPA 73H 6

TO3231 LPA1110 – 1635ORY 73H 6



Paris Orly – Kittila eff 19DEC20 1 weekly 737-800 (Last served until March 2014)

TO3700 ORY1325 – 1825KTT 73H 6

TO3701 KTT1935 – 2220ORY 73H 6