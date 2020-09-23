FastJet this week resumes scheduled operation, after nearly 6 months of service suspension (since 27MAR20). Initially the airline resumed regular service with Harare – Bulawayo route commenced on 21SEP20. The airline’s planned operation for September and October 2020 as follows.
Harare – Bulawayo eff 21SEP20 3 weekly
Harare – Johannesburg eff 01OCT20 1 daily
Harare – Victoria Falls eff 01OCT20 2 weekly
FastJet outlines Sep/Oct 2020 operations
