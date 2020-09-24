Air France further reduces New York service in W20

Air France in recent schedule update further reduced service to New York JFK in winter 2020/21 season. As of 23SEP20, planned adjustment as follows.



Paris CDG – New York JFK Service reduces from 5 to 3 daily, previously filed as 4 daily. 777-300ER operating

AF014 CDG1120 – 1400JFK 77W D

AF006 CDG1420 – 1700JFK 77W D

AF010 CDG1620 – 1915JFK 77W D



AF023 JFK1630 – 0545+1CDG 77W D

AF007 JFK1930 – 0850+1CDG 77W D

AF011 JFK2130 – 1050+1CDG 77W D



Paris Orly – New York JFK 1 daily 777-200ER service cancelled during winter season, tentatively to resume on 28MAR21.