Air Niugini starting tomorrow (25SEP20) introduces additional domestic route, which sees the airline operates Port Moresby – Tufi route. From 25SEP20, Dash8-300 aircraft will operate this service once weekly on Fridays.
PX854 POM1500 – 1550TFI DH3 5
PX855 TFI0905 – 0955POM DH3 5
Air Niugini adds Port Moresby – Tufi service from late-Sep 2020
