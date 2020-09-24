Asiana Airlines Oct/Nov 2020 International operations as of 24SEP20

Asiana Airlines this week extended reduced operation into November 2020, until 30NOV20. For the period of 01OCT20 – 30NOV20, planned operation as of 24SEP20 as follows.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, affecting passenger traffic rights on certain direction. Additional changes remain likely.



Seoul Incheon – Almaty 1 flight on 13OCT20, 1 weekly from 25OCT20. A321neo operating

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 2 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Cebu 1 weekly A321 until 24OCT20

Seoul Incheon – Changchun 1 weekly 747-400

Seoul Incheon – Chengdu 1 weekly 747-400

Seoul Incheon – Clark 2 weekly A321

Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 4 weekly A350-900XWB (3 weekly from 25OCT20)

Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka eff 25OCT20 1 weekly A3300-300

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 3 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Harbin eff 25OCT20 1 weekly A321

Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 3 weekly A321 (2 weekly from 25OCT20)

Seoul Incheon – Jakarta 3 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 9 weekly A350-900XWB

Seoul Incheon – Manila 1 daily 777-200ER

Seoul Incheon – Nagoya eff 25OCT20 1 weekly A321

Seoul Incheon – Nanjing 1 weekly 747-400

Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily A350-900XWB

Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 4 weekly A321 (1 daily from 25OCT20)

Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 4 weekly A321neo

Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 4 weekly A350-900XWB

Seoul Incheon – Seattle 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Seoul Incheon – Singapore 3 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly from 25OCT20)

Seoul Incheon – Sydney 1 weekly 777-200ER

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly from 25OCT20)

Seoul Incheon – Tashkent 1 weekly 777-200ER

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Haneda eff 25OCT20 1 daily A321

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily A321

Seoul Incheon – Ulan Baatar eff 25OCT20 3 weekly A330-300