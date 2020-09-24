Asiana Airlines Oct/Nov 2020 International operations as of 24SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Asiana Airlines this week extended reduced operation into November 2020, until 30NOV20. For the period of 01OCT20 – 30NOV20, planned operation as of 24SEP20 as follows.

Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, affecting passenger traffic rights on certain direction. Additional changes remain likely.

Seoul Incheon – Almaty 1 flight on 13OCT20, 1 weekly from 25OCT20. A321neo operating
Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 2 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Cebu 1 weekly A321 until 24OCT20
Seoul Incheon – Changchun 1 weekly 747-400
Seoul Incheon – Chengdu 1 weekly 747-400
Seoul Incheon – Clark 2 weekly A321
Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 4 weekly A350-900XWB (3 weekly from 25OCT20)
Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka eff 25OCT20 1 weekly A3300-300
Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 3 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Harbin eff 25OCT20 1 weekly A321
Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 3 weekly A321 (2 weekly from 25OCT20)
Seoul Incheon – Jakarta 3 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 9 weekly A350-900XWB
Seoul Incheon – Manila 1 daily 777-200ER
Seoul Incheon – Nagoya eff 25OCT20 1 weekly A321
Seoul Incheon – Nanjing 1 weekly 747-400
Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily A350-900XWB
Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 4 weekly A321 (1 daily from 25OCT20)
Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 4 weekly A321neo
Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 4 weekly A350-900XWB
Seoul Incheon – Seattle 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Seoul Incheon – Singapore 3 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly from 25OCT20)
Seoul Incheon – Sydney 1 weekly 777-200ER
Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly from 25OCT20)
Seoul Incheon – Tashkent 1 weekly 777-200ER
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Haneda eff 25OCT20 1 daily A321
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily A321
Seoul Incheon – Ulan Baatar eff 25OCT20 3 weekly A330-300

Share this article

Routes Reconnected Sponsorship Brochure

Our brand new hybrid event will provide you with bespoke opportunities to showcase your organisation's innovative recovery strategy.

Download Brochure

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.