Qatar Airways NW20 UK operation changes as of 24SEP20

Qatar Airways in this week’s schedule update filed additional changes to its Northern winter 2020/21 operations to the UK, effective 25OCT20 – 27MAR21. Latest adjustment as of 24SEP20 as follows.



Doha – Edinburgh Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly. 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB (2 of 4 weekly by A350 from 01FEB21, all 4 weekly by A350 from 01MAR21)

Doha – London Gatwick Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly (7 weekly form 26DEC20), 787-8 operating



Previously reported changes:

Doha – London Heathrow Reduce from 6 to 4 daily (1 daily A350-900XWB and 3 daily 777-300ER. 4 daily 777 from 17DEC20)

Doha – Manchester Reduce from 21 to 17 weekly, 787-8 replaces 777/787/A350



Following routes remain unchanged for the moment:

Doha – Birmingham 7 weekly 787-8

Doha – Cardiff 5 weekly 787-8