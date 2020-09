Wizz Air delays St. Petersburg base launch to Dec 2020

Wizz Air in the last few days further revised planned base launch at St. Petersburg, Russia, due to ongoing travel restrictions. Latest adjustment sees service launch on following routes postponed to early-December 2020 at the earliest.



St. Petersburg – Bratislava eff 04DEC20 3 weekly (4 weekly from 20DEC20; Previous plan: eff 16OCT20; Original plan: 01JUL20)

St. Petersburg – Bucharest eff 06DEC20 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 03OCT20; Original plan: 3 weekly eff 20JUL20)

St. Petersburg – Copenhagen eff 04DEC20 3 weekly (4 weekly from 20DEC20; Previous plan: eff 16OCT20; Original plan: eff 18SEP20)

St. Petersburg – Malta eff 05DEC20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 17DEC20; Previous plan: eff 17OCT20; Original plan: eff 19SEP20)

St. Petersburg – Milan Bergamo eff 03DEC20 4 weekly (1 daily from 14DEC20 unchanged; Previous plan: 4 weekly from 15OCT20)

St. Petersburg – Salzburg eff 04DEC20 3 weekly (4 weekly from 20DEC20; Previous plan: eff 16OCT20; Original plan: eff 18SEP20)

St. Petersburg – Sofia eff 05DEC20 2 weekly instead of 3 weekly (Previous plan: eff 03OCT20; Original plan:3 weekly eff 02JUL20)

St. Petersburg – Venice Treviso eff 03DEC20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 14DEC20; Previous plan: eff 15OCT20)

St. Petersburg – Vilnius eff 06DEC20 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 04OCT20; Original plan: eff 01JUL20)



Previously reported new routes remain unchanged for the moment:

St. Petersburg – Bologna eff 17DEC20 2 weekly

St. Petersburg – Oslo eff 15DEC20 3 weekly (Previous plan: eff 19SEP20)

St. Petersburg – Stockholm Skavsta eff 15DEC20 3 weekly (Previous plan: eff 19SEP20)

St. Petersburg – Turin eff 19DEC20 1 weekly