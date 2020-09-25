Nordwind Airlines from October 2020 plans to operate Moscow Sheremetyevo – Istanbul route, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. First flight is scheduled on 01OCT20, operating on daily basis. Selected dates in the first week of October also sees A321 operating, instead of 737.
N4703 SVO0945 – 1330IST 73H x357
N4703 SVO1305 – 1650IST 73H 357
N4704 IST1445 – 1820SVO 73H x357
N4704 IST1815 – 2200SVO 73H 357
Nordwind adds Moscow – Istanbul service from Oct 2020
