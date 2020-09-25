Hawaiian Airlines extends Australia / New Zealand suspension to March 2021

Hawaiian Airlines earlier this week announced extended service cancellation to Australia and New Zealand. Following routes will now be suspended until 27MAR21, Honolulu departure, instead of until 01DEC20.
Honolulu – Auckland
Honolulu – Brisbane
Honolulu – Sydney
